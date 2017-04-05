“Zhamanak” wonders who will be the biggest beneficiary within the ruling HHK of the party’s election victory. “What is clear is that compromise is practically impossible if they are serious about systemic reforms,” writes the paper. It says the reforms will be impossible as long as there is a “peaceful co-existence of the new and the old” in the HHK. “Will Karen Karapetian opt for such a compromise?” it asks. “Or will everything be decided by Serzh Sarkisian?”

“Hraparak” claims that the new Armenian parliament will be less competent and professional than the previous ones. “True, a team of promising youths is entering it but many skillful parliamentarians and bright personalities will be absent,” writes the paper.

“As expected, the parliamentary elections ended in a more than convincing victory of the Republican Party,” writes “Hayots Ashkhar.” “Its advantage was so evident that [the election] was at best a friendly game, rather than a fierce sporting competition.” The pro-presidential paper says the government must now set about delivering on the HHK’s campaign promises and achieving positive changes quickly.

“Zhoghovurd” comments on the first anniversary of what is known as a four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh. “The four-day war did not end in victory or defeat for either side,” the paper says. “Both sides suffered casualties and other losses in the war. But each of them claims to have won it. This is especially true for the Armenian side, which proved that it can cope with the enemy’s offensives even if the latter uses the most advanced weapons … The April war exposed the shortcomings of our armed forces and now, one year on, it can be said that only the situation on the frontlines has been improved. The frontlines are equipped with advanced equipment, night-vision devices, and any enemy troop movement can be monitored and stopped.”

“Unfortunately, the authorities have not learned other lessons in the past year,” continues “Zhoghovurd.” “They have not become more democratic. Elections may not be rigged inside polling stations but they are rigged otherwise.”

(Tigran Avetisian)