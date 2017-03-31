Commenting on the end of the parliamentary election campaign, “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that for first time in Armenia’s post-Soviet history the opposition has “no chance at all” to win a major election. “The fight is unfolding not between the government and the opposition but between the government force and its alternative twin,” writes the paper. “What is more, it does not really matter which of those forces will win. We have really not had such a situation before.”

“Zhamanak” similarly says that the Armenian parliamentary race is marked by “the shared dominance of the two different poles of the same system.” The paper refers to President Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) and businessman Gagik Tsarukian’s bloc. It says this fact is making it much easier for Sarkisian and his allies to hold on to power.

“These parliamentary elections are more than important because they will be the only opportunity to form the government in the next five years,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “Under the new constitution, presidential elections will not be held in Armenia anymore. Therefore, Armenian citizens going to the polls on April 2 should seriously think about which force they will entrust the future of our country with and which force will carry the heavy and responsible burden of power.”

“Unlike the previous ones, this election will determine our course for the next five years,” concurs “Hraparak.” “The knowledge and skills of every person elected to the parliament will play an important role. We should realize that the parliament will turn from a rubber-stamp body into the main institution of our country whose activities and composition will determine our future … Every normal citizen wants to live well, to live in a good country and to have an honest government serving them. You should therefore base your choice only on this calculation.”

“The election campaign period can be described as fairly successful,” says “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “In this period, the Armenian government seems to have succeeded in its bid to hold the best ever elections.”

