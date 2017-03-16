“Zhamanak” reports that a participant of a campaign gathering held by the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) in Yerevan on Wednesday took Prime Minister Karen Karapetian by surprise when he said that that the HHK’s election manifesto is short on specifics. The paper says that Karapetian did not give a convincing answer to the voter’s question about the lack of any figures in the HHK program. “We say explicitly how much investment we will make, how many jobs we will create,” the premier countered, repeating his pledges to attract $3.2 billion in investments in the Armenian economy in the next few years. He also said that no other election candidate has given such promises before.

“Unfortunately, the prime minister was a bit mistaken when he cited these figures,” comments “Zhamanak.” “The HHK’s pre-election program contains no such data.”

“The ruling party was assuring us that it will do everything to ensure that the April 2 parliamentary elections are flawless,” writes “Aravot.” “But a number of ‘pre-election’ crimes have already been committed in the country. And despite [HHK] attempts to convince that they were not politically motivated, facts tell a different story.” The paper goes on to list violent incidents that have already marred the Armenian parliamentary race.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that Naira Zohrabian, a top aide to businessman Gagik Tsarukian, stated earlier this week that his electoral alliance will not enter into a coalition with the ruling HHK after April 2. “In a speech delivered in the Aragatsotn province the same day, Gagik Tsarukian said that ‘those responsible for the bad situation in the country must go,’” writes the paper. “This is a sensational statement.” It says that Tsarukian had not criticized the government since his return to the political arena.

(Nane Sahakian)