“Zhamanak” says that according to a number of opinion polls conducted so far only four groups stand a chance of being represented in Armenia’s next parliament at this point. It says that on paper they represent a great variety of political ideologies and positions.

“The pre-election atmosphere reigning in Armenia is more than worrisome,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “These parliamentary elections are the only means of forming the government in Armenia for the next five years. And yet for many citizens, they are an opportunity to get money on election day. They don’t realize that by doing that they put the country’s future at risk … In other words, a considerable number of our citizens have put their and their children’s future on an auction, not giving a damn about the consequences.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that many campaign ads disseminated by the election contenders are designed to mislead or even fool voters. “As a rule, campaign promises are not fulfilled in countries like Armenia,” the paper says. It singles out the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). “They advertise one thing but will deliver a totally different thing to those who will buy into that,” it says.

“So far the election campaign has not quite enriched the theory and the practice of the liberation struggle against the regime,” “Hayots Ashkhar” writes sarcastically. “Some innovative ideas can be encountered. But such proposals can be heard at any event.”

“Our political forces are pinning their hopes on the people’s short memory and forgiveness and a second chance given to sinners,” writes “Hraparak.” “The manipulations used by political forces to again win over voters can only be described as a deception.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the likelihood of renewed heavy fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of the April 2 elections in Armenia has decreased significantly in recent days. “It’s hard to tell what happened or what new agreements were reached by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan,” writes the paper. “What is obvious is that they took a break.” It says that something appears to have been sorted out before next week’s meeting of the Armenian and Russian presidents.

(Tigran Avetisian)