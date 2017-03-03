“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that President Serzh Sarkisian made a “sensational” statement at his joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that was held during his visit to Brussels this week. The paper claims that Sarkisian effectively announced the start of a new war in Nagorno-Karabakh. It points to Sarkisian’s remark that the Karabakh conflict is now “active.”

“Before departing to Brussels, Sarkisian warned that Azerbaijan could resort to new provocations during the election campaign in Armenia,” comments the paper. “It’s one thing to expect provocations and be vigilant and it’s another thing to evaluate the conflict as ‘active.’ The podium from which that statement was made is also very important … This means that the danger of fighting has deepened further.”

“Zhamanak” continues to criticize the election campaign motto of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK): “Security and Progress.” The paper says that this is slogan is worth nothing because “everyone can do whatever they want today and say whatever they want tomorrow without being held answerable for what they did and said.” “‘Security’ and ‘progress’ are the two summits of their irresponsibility towards their statements, audiences and the state,” writes the paper.

“Aravot” makes a case against attempts to change the government in Armenia through street protests. The paper argues that no Armenian government has been toppled by such protests ever since Armenia became an independent state. “This is very good because if an attack on the presidential palace or the prime minister’s office ends in success for the first time, then a few months later another group … will repeat that attempt,” it says in an editorial. “This would not solve any internal problem.”

(Tigran Avetisian)