“Zhoghovurd” notes that the stabbing of a Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) activist in Sayat-Nova village south of Yerevan on Wednesday marked the fourth instance of election-related violence in the country. The paper says that all of those incidents were provoked by members of the ruling Republican Party (HHK). It also points out that the stabbing took place just days after President Serzh Sarkisian warned his loyalists to refrain from violence. “One can only arrive at the following conclusion: Serzh Sarkisian’s words are not taken seriously inside the party.”

“Aravot” says that Armenia held its most democratic ever elections in 1990 under Soviet law and in the absence of Western monitors. “Therefore, the key thing is not laws, monitors and their reports or the notion that the Communists were nice and did not cling to power,” editorializes the paper. “The key thing is the goals set by the society. In order to formulate a serious political goal, our politicians need to work with the society for at least five years and have a certain level of intellect.”

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” Frank Engel, a pro-Armenian member of the European Parliament from Luxembourg, questions Russia’s “economic commitment” to Armenia, while acknowledging that Moscow is a “strong player in this area.” Engel also says that membership in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is good for some sectors of the Armenian economy. “But in all other sectors, we should try to introduce European trends. That is, we should take advantage of opportunities. This would be good for both sides,” he says, referring to Armenia and the European Union.

(Tigran Avetisian)