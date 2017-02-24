“Zhoghovurd” scoffs at the campaign motto (“Security and Progress”) that has been chosen by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The paper claims that it contains “the two most important failings” of President Serzh Sarkisian’s nine-year rule. “This slogan makes voters wonder what the HHK has been doing during all these years,” it says.

“If their motto today is ‘Security and Progress’ it means that there has been neither security nor progress in Armenia for the past ten years,” agrees “Zhamanak.” “The HHK should have picked only one motto: an apology to the public,” it says.

“No matter how much they try to downplay the role of the people in political processes, they are really scared of public opinion and it is the public that decides the direction of political processes,” writes “Hraparak.” “This is particularly visible during the pre-election period.” The paper contends that wealthy pro-government candidates cannot just buy voter support if they are to win seats in the next parliament. “So every voter, who is a small part of the broader society, needs to realize this reality, appreciate the value of their vote and, instead of wasting it, use it for the realization of their dream,” it says.

“Aravot” says that the main target of election campaigning in Armenia is poor and less educated people who expect “miracles” and can be fooled into voting for demagogic forces. “This situation benefits those who will cry more loudly that the country is headed to ruin and that if the authorities hold on to power this time around then Armenia will cease to exist, the Armenian nation will vanish and so on,” editorializes the paper. “This was said ahead of the 1995 elections and this will be said in 2022, 2027 and 2032. Another paradox is that although such views resonate with many people they also create more popular despair.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” quotes that Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan as saying that an “investment boom” is starting in Armenia and that the Armenian economy will therefore grow faster this year. “In a sense, Suren Karayan is right: party activists are already going house to house and signing up people [willing to sell votes,] and it can be said for certain that at least 10,000-20,000 drams will be invested in each of them before the elections,” the pro-opposition daily comments tartly.

