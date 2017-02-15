“Hraparak” claims that the governing Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) is trying to “delude” the public with its list of election candidates that includes many relatively young HHK figures. The paper says that the party headed by President Serzh Sarkisian is still in no mood to reform itself or the country. “The HHK has failed, left the country in deadlock, and worsened the socioeconomic situation,” it says. “It has solved no problem and created no prospects during his rule. It must therefore go.”

“It is clear that the HHK’s electoral list is not a team but more of a collection [of individuals,]” writes “Zhamanak.” “In the short term, it will merely ensure a smooth and quiet reproduction [of the ruling regime,] and it has no long-term objectives as Serzh Sarkisian has still not made up his mind regarding 2018.” The paper believes that only one HHK figure, Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, may have different ideas or scenarios at the moment. But, it says, Karapetian will be hamstrung by “Serzh Sarkisian from the top and [Defense Minister] Vigen Sargsian from the bottom.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” carries an interview with Alik Sargsian, a former Armenian police chief and the newly appointed head of the HHK branch in the Ararat province that has long been former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian’ stronghold. Sargsian tells the paper that Abrahamian’s recent exit from the ruling party did not reduce its electoral chances in the area. “I don’t have problems with any individual,” he says. “I am with my people and expect the people to understand and trust me.” Sargsian insists that he will not be “working against” Abrahamian and his clan. “I believe that we will achieve success,” he says.

“Zhoghovurd” says that the chaotic formation of new electoral alliances and splits already emerging within some of them have left many Armenians confused. “It is quite hard for ordinary citizens to understand who is with whom or against whom,” writes the paper. They have never seen so many intrigues and recriminations traded by various Armenian parties and politicians before, it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)