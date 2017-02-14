“Zhamanak” says that Victor Dallakian, a former presidential aide whose Third Republic party has pulled out of an electoral alliance formed by Seyran Ohanian, Vartan Oskanian and Raffi Hovannisian, is threatening to publicize damaging information about them. The paper claims that Dallakian, whose opposition credentials are a matter of contention, will thus be serving as an “information landmine” that could undercut the bloc during the upcoming election campaign.

“Haykakan Zhamanak,” meanwhile, looks at the former Karabakh strongman Samvel Babayan’s involvement in Ohanian’s bloc. Babayan on Monday essentially confirmed that he had a hand in the bloc’s list of candidates that angered Dallakian. “Babayan has long been detached from the Armenian political reality and apparently missed the moment where gray cardinals became a thing of the past,” writes the paper.

“168 Zham” says that the shadow sector of the Armenian economy is “one of the main obstacles to the development of the state.” “But no less important, perhaps even more important, is the shadow existing in the political arena,” says the paper. “We get to see that shadow on a virtually daily basis lately through the formation and collapse of alliances. Political forces preparing to participate in the elections are doing everything in the shadow. They negotiate and annul their agreements, then agree again and again part ways. Everything is hidden from the public.”

“Aravot” disapproves of the fresh arrest of Artur Sargsian, a man who broke through a police cordon in July last year to deliver food to opposition gunmen occupying a police base in Yerevan’s Erebuni district. The paper says that while it does not consider Sargsian a hero law-enforcement authorities’ decision to again arrest him “does not fit into any legal or moral norms.” “Our law-enforcement system is still Soviet,” it says in an editorial. “Representatives of that system think that their job is not to prevent crimes … but to punish and take revenge.” Sargsian, who has serious health problems, would not go into hiding or obstruct justice if he remained at large, concludes “Aravot.”

(Tigran Avetisian)