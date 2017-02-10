“Zhoghovurd” reports that President Serzh Sarkisian held on Thursday a session of his National Security Council. The paper is unhappy with a very short official statement on the meeting released by the presidential press service, suggesting that the council did not discuss serious internal and external challenges facing Armenia. Those include Belarus’s controversial decision to extradite to Azerbaijan a Russian-Israeli blogger, Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Mink because of his past visits to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Zhamanak” says that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian on Thursday warned senior government officials against using “administrative resources” during Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. The paper is unconvinced by Karapetian’s order, saying that the Armenian authorities have always claimed that officials committing vote irregularities actually harm, rather than help, them.

“Hraparak” reports that Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS) has dropped criminal proceedings that were launched late last year against Ruben Hakobian, a parliament deputy accused of assaulting a reporter inside the National Assembly. “Our authorities and their servants are doing everything to ensure that we live in a country of lawlessness and injustice,” claims the paper.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that even an economic growth rate of 0.5 percent registered in Armenia by the National Statistical Service (NSS) last year should not be taken at face value. The pro-opposition paper claims that official macroeconomic statistics is still “not credible.” Besides, it speculates, Armenia does not necessarily benefit from increased profits made by companies belonging to government-linked “oligarchs” because the latter invest their earnings abroad.

(Tigran Avetisian)