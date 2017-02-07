“Zhoghovurd” says that harsh criticism of the Armenian government voiced by several former senior officials not only raises questions about their sincerity but also sums up the “immoral” essence of the country’s government system. “It is now evident that the number one player, the Republican Party (HHK), is now split, no matter how much they are trying to disguise that split,” claims the paper. “The same is true for the opposition camp.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” expects the April 2 parliamentary elections to be “the most anti-hygienic” in Armenia’s history. “What is happening these days is very ugly to put it mildly,” laments the paper highly critical of the government. It says that most Armenian parties are ready to strike pre-election deals with their former foes or other political groups espousing very different ideologies and platforms. None of them can therefore be trusted by voters, it says.

“168 Zham” says that there is already talk of a sharp rise in the amount of vote bribes that will be handed out by some Armenian parties on election day or during the election campaign. “Nobody certainly knows what the average amount of voter bribes will be,” writes the paper. “It does not really matter. What matters is that what has for years been the decisive factor in Armenian elections will work perfectly this time around because the elections will be defined by money, lots of it.”

Aram Sarkisian, a leader of the newly formed opposition bloc Yelk (Way Out), tells “Zhamanak” that he has visited California to meet with former residents of Armenia living there. “We have had serious meetings there,” he says. “They could see that we have not come to raise money. We need to campaign in the Diaspora. Armenians there also want to know what our politicians think.”

(Tigran Avetisian)