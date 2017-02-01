“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that some of the recently demobilized Armenian soldiers have had references to their participation in the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh erased from their military passports by military authorities. The paper says that the Armenian Defense Ministry has still not given a clear explanation for these revelations that have triggered an outcry in Armenia,

“Zhoghovurd” criticizes Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian for listing chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) among Armenia’s diplomatic achievements in 2016. The paper says far more important is the fact that the CSTO has never explicitly blamed Azerbaijan for ceasefire violations in Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. “It didn’t speak up even during Armenia’s presidency,” it says. The paper also points out that contrary to agreements reached by the heads of CSTO member states the Russian-led bloc has still not appointed its next, Armenian secretary general.

“Zhamanak” says that Nalbandian on Tuesday also urged the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to “sober up” Azerbaijan. The paper dismisses the appeal, saying that Nalbandian and his ministry failed to take adequate diplomatic steps during the April war in Karabakh. It also expresses concern over reports that Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating on the possibility of fresh Russian arms supplies to Baku.

“Even the change of constitution and the abolition of a strong presidency has not saved us from a tough fight for power,” editorializes “Hraparak.” “The end of Serzh Sarkisian’s presidency has given rise to many ambitions and fueled hopes for regime change among various groups. And that is natural. This is why the government pyramid is crumbling before our eyes.” The paper says that some members of the ruling regime have realized that “the devil is not as formidable as it seems” and are now openly challenging Sarkisian ahead of parliamentary elections due on April 2.

(Tigran Avetisian)