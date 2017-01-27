“Zhamanak” sees a connection between former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian’s decision to leave the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) and his successor Karen Karapetian’s appointment on Thursday as the HHK’s first deputy chairman. “It is evident that Hovik Abrahamian did not want to have a lower status in the HHK,” writes the paper. It claims that Karapetian may also eventually find himself at odds with President Serzh Sarkisian. “One of them will have to go sooner or later, or rather in April 2018 at the latest, when Serzh Sarkisian will end his presidency,” it says.

“According to statistics, in Armenia power is transferred to the person holding the post of prime minister during an election period,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Another statistical fact is also looming: power is transferred to a prime minister who enjoys special treatment by Russia in the run-up to elections. The fact is that Karen Karapetian is in this position right now. The trouble is, however, that Serzh Sarkisian is not going to cede power to Karapetian and will do everything to weaken his positions so much that such a thing will not be possible. Acting against Karapetian means acting against his political sponsor: Russia.”

“Serzh Sarkisian is losing his power base,” claims “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” The paper says that with less than two months to go before parliamentary elections Sarkisian is now facing a revolt by Abrahamian and other controversial HHK figures who have helped him ensure favorable election outcomes.

“The Armenian society is strongly intolerant of homosexuals,” editorializes “Aravot.” “Whether this is good or bad does not really matter in this case. This is why people are usually afraid of admitting their [non-traditional sexual] orientation. But there is no such [societal] attitude towards corrupt officials who proudly flaunt their luxury villas and cars. If there was such an attitude, if they were ostracized by the society, we would not need any anti-corruption bodies anymore.”

(Tigran Avetisian)