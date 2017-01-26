“Zhamanak” notes that former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian announced his decision to leave the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) following a visit to Russia. The paper speculates that Abrahamian may not be averse to getting a new job in Russia. It says that several former Armenian officials already live and work in Russia.

“Haykakan Zhamanak,” for its part, claims that with his trip to Russia Abrahamian tried to “blackmail” Serzh Sarkisian with his purported connections to Russian government circles that could be used against the Armenian president. The paper says Abrahamian hoped that “either this blackmail will work and Serzh Sarkisian will kept Hovik Abrahamian in the HHK or, by announcing his exit from the party on his return from Moscow, he will send the entire political class and the public a message to the effect that his decision has to do with Russia: i.e., the former prime minister enjoys Russia’s backing on the question of toppling Serzh Sarkisian.”

Neither scenario has materialized, according to “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Karen Karapetian’s visit to Moscow perfectly demonstrated who in Armenia enjoys Russia’s backing,” concludes the paper.

“Zhoghovurd” says that veteran Armenian politicians leading “one-man parties” are desperate to enter into electoral alliances with political heavyweights such as businessman Gagik Tsarukian and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian. “It is evident that only they -- political entities confined to the political sidelines and engaged in political horse-trading from election to election -- would benefit from membership in such alliances,” writes the paper. “They could only create serious headaches for the principal alliance forces.” It notes that they might well defect from those alliances after getting elected to the next National Assembly.

“Aravot” cites rumors that a number of controversial figures holding seats in the current Armenian parliament are also considering pulling out of the HHK. The paper hopes that these rumors will prove true. “These individuals may well join soon the ranks of those fighting against ‘the criminal regime,’” it says in an editorial.

