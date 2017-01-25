Commenting on Hovik Abrahamian’s decision to terminate his membership in the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), “Zhoghovurd” says that the former prime minister has run the HHK’s election campaigns and “coordinate fraud committed in favor of the authorities” over the past decade. “On the other hand, the development was expected because differences within the government have deepened in recent years,” writes the paper. It claims that Abrahamian and President Serzh Sarkisian have not trusted each other. “And finally, Abrahamian was made a scapegoat,” it says. “In order to mitigate public discontent [with the government] ahead of the parliamentary elections, he was forced to tender his resignation in September. According to rumors circulated right now, he would not have been included on the HHK’s electoral list if he had stayed in the party.”

“Zhamanak” suggests that Abrahamian may now join one of the new election blocs led by businessman Gagik Tsarukian and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian. The paper says that neither bloc would necessarily welcome Abrahamian with open arms seeing as the former prime minister is now more of a liability than asset. “He is widely perceived as one of the pillars of the vicious system reigning in Armenia,” it claims. “Does Tsarukian or Ohanian need such a pillar?”

“Aravot” sees few significant differences among the main Armenian election contenders, saying that none of the groups challenging the HHK is really committed to changing the country’s political system. The paper claims that their value system is not quite democratic.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian received a red carpet reception during his official visit to Moscow on Tuesday. “It is noteworthy that no other prime minister of Armenia has paid an official visit to Russia for almost ten years,” says the paper. The last premier to do was Serzh Sarkisian. It says the official status of Karapetian’s visit means the Russians now regard him, not Sarkisian, as their number one Armenian partner. “In this sense, Karen Karapetian’s visit should be regarded as historic,” concludes the paper.

