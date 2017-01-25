Abrahamian Vague On Political Future

Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian shed no light on his further political activities on Wednesday as he reaffirmed his decision to leave the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

Abrahamian again declined to give clear reasons for the decision, saying only that it was “not easy” and was the result of long deliberations.

“Teamwork and the dignity of every member of a team have been and remain of utmost importance to me,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Of course, my place in the HHK will not remain vacant: new and perhaps more intelligent and single-minded persons will come. But I very much hope that they will be at least just as patriotic and statesmanlike.”

“I am leaving the HHK but will continue to actively engage in politics because I am convinced that I have sufficient strength, knowledge and experience to serve our state and people,” he added without elaborating.

Abrahamian first confirmed his exit from the HHK when he spoke to RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am) on Tuesday. He refused to explain the unexpected move or clarify whether he plans to join another party.

Abrahamian, 59, was one of the HHK’s most influential figures even before he was appointed prime minister in 2014. He has managed the ruling party’s presidential and parliamentary election campaigns since 2008. He was sacked as prime minister in September in a government reshuffle initiated by President Serzh Sarkisian.