“The main players in the big battle called parliamentary elections seem to be known,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “So do the commanders of various forces. Only one thing is uncertain yet: will the battle be real or will things unfold under a scenario written in advance? There seem to be more supporters of the latter option. But that doesn’t really matter. Our society is skeptical about everything.”

“168 Zham” dismisses the continuing emergence of new Armenian electoral alliances as “ridiculous.” “Everyone is ready for an alliance with everyone, negotiating with everyone, agreeing with everyone, doing calculations with everyone,” writes the paper. “But they keep in mind the most important calculation: to fit into the government’s calculations. This seemingly lively political process has almost nothing to do with politics because at the heart of it is anything but the basic components of politics such as ideas, principles and programs.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that Vahram Baghdasarian, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), has not come up with convincing arguments in response to criticism of the government voiced by former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian. “For instance, why does Baghdasarian think that it is impossible to become a radical oppositionist overnight if opposition politicians branded as ‘clients’ by his leader … became ardent supporters of Serzh Sarkisian overnight?” writes the paper. It also point out that the HHK responded to positively to Gagik Tsarukian’s return to politics despite harshly criticizing him in the past.

“Zhamanak” says that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s first official visit to Russia should help observers understand whether Moscow will support him in the run-up to the Armenian parliamentary elections. “That attitude should take the form of a political statement or economic agreements,” speculates the paper. “If there are such statements or agreements that will definitely be a clear show of support for Karen Karapetian.”

