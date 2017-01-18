Armenian Election Broadcasts In Doubt

The Armenian authorities may fail to ensure live online broadcasts of voting and ballot counting in the upcoming parliamentary elections due to financial reasons, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The authorities agreed to install web cameras in all of Armenia’s 2,000 polling stations as part of a September 2016 agreement with the opposition aimed at preventing serious fraud in the elections slated for April 2. The landmark deal also called for an electronic verification of voters’ identity and post-election publication of signed voter lists.

The Armenian parliament passed a set of corresponding anti-fraud amendments to the Electoral Code in October. They are primarily designed to prevent multiple voting by government loyalists.

In line with that deal, a special commission comprising government and opposition representatives recently called a tender for a company that would supply the cameras and organize the unprecedented broadcasts on election day.

Davit Harutiunian, the chief of the government staff, said the commission has received only one bid. “The proposal made by that single bidder involves a much higher price than we can afford now,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

“The process is being handled by that commission, and let’s wait and see what its conclusions will be,” added Harutiunian. He did not exclude that the web cameras will not be installed after all.

The official, who helped to negotiate the September deal with three opposition parties, also stressed: “The issue of cameras was never enshrined in the Electoral Code as a mandatory requirement. It’s an optional, additional provision contingent on the price to be offered by companies ready to implement it.”

Harutiunian further made clear that the authorities will purchase and install electronic machines for voter identification in any case.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said last week that it will hire 4,000 computer-savvy people to operate such equipment. The CEC chairman, Tigran Mukuchian, insisted that it has sufficient time to organize the selection process.

The European Union and the United States have promised millions of dollars in funding for the purchase of the equipment.