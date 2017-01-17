“Zhamanak” thinks that opposition leader Raffi Hovannisian on Monday “indirectly announced” an impending electoral alliance with former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian and former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian. The paper says Oskanian, who leads a party called Hamakhmbum (Consolidation), hinted at the formation of such a bloc last month. “This would be a very good alliance indeed. The question is for whom,” comments the paper. “In all likelihood, it would be a very good alliance for the government.” It says the Ohanian’s involvement in the opposition camp would only help the authorities legitimize the official results of the April 2 elections planned by them.

“Everybody is negotiating with everybody,” “168 Zham” writes in a commentary on pre-election talks held by Armenian political parties. “The more they negotiate, the more visible the emptiness of that process becomes. None of them is saying anything about the subject of the negotiations and the specific ideas or principles on which they agree on disagree. They are not saying that not because it’s a secret but because there are no ideas, viewpoints and principles in Armenia’s internal political life where everything boils down to entering the parliament at any cost.”

“[Prime Minister] Karen Karapetian is pretending not to know whether or not he is eligible to become a parliament deputy,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “That means only one thing: he personally is not going to rig his documents but if Serzh Sarkisian tells relevant officials to prepare false [election registration] documents for him he won’t mind.” The paper claims that if Karapetian is barred from running for the parliament he will not be able to serve as prime minister after Sarkisian serves out his final presidential term in April 2018.

“Hraparak” sees a lot of uncertainty in the unfolding preparations for the Armenian parliamentary elections. The paper says there are fears that many voters will simply not understand how the “very complicated” system of distributing parliament seats envisaged by the new Electoral Code works.

