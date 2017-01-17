Another Armenian Opposition Bloc Formed

Former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian’s Hamakhmbum (Consolidation) party and two other opposition groups said on Tuesday that they are forming an alliance to jointly challenge the government in this spring’s parliamentary elections.

Hamakhmbum, the Third Republic Party and the Democratic Party of Armenia (HDK) said they will seek to form “a new type of government” as a result of the polls slated for April 2.

In a joint statement, they also pledged to strive for “systemic changes in the political and socioeconomic areas,” decrying “widespread corruption” and the “economic and political monopoly” enjoyed by the ruling regime.

“The alliance is open to and prepared for cooperation with those political forces, social structures and individuals who share our concerns and views,” added the statement.

The HDK is a small party led by Aram Sargsian, who had served in the late 1990s as an adviser to then President Robert Kocharian. Third Republic is headed by another veteran politician, Victor Dallakian.

A former opposition lawmaker, Dallakian served as a deputy chief of President Serzh Sarkisian’s staff from 2012 until he resigned in October last year. He launched scathing attacks on Sarkisian immediately after his resignation.

Dallakian indicated late last month that his party is poised to form an electoral alliance with former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian. The latter has also been courted by Oskanian.

The two former ministers met again on Tuesday morning. Hamakhmbum’s press service said they discussed the upcoming elections but gave no details.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page late on Monday that he is continuing to hold consultations with various parties and individuals with the aim of establishing an election bloc. He did not name any of his likely allies.

The new opposition bloc may also be joined by Raffi Hovannisian’s Zharangutyun (Heritage) party. Hovannisian on Monday did not rule out the possibility of joining forces with Ohanian and Oskanian.