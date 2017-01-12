“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that virtually all opposition groups in Armenia are now holding “underground meetings” over the possible formation of alliances for the April 2 parliamentary elections. “Various politicians involved in this process have only one answer to journalists’ questions: ‘Just wait a little, we will make a statement as soon as we reach agreement,’” reports the paper. “The parties and other political forces may well be waiting for signals from the West and Russia. This situation is certainly not a pleasant one. It would be desirable if Armenia’s political class consisted of more independent entities capable of presenting themselves to the public in a more clear and confident manner.”

“Zhamanak” says now that it is clear that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian is not eligible to stand in the elections President Serzh Sarkisian is also unlikely to be included on the electoral list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). The paper claims that this will downgrade “the status of the HHK list.” “It is becoming a list of ordinary candidates who are not involved the struggle for power in one way or another,” it says. “They are simply pawns, functionaries. In this sense, the struggle for power will shift to the campaign headquarters in accordance with a tradition set during the [2015] constitutional referendum.”

“Hayots Ashkhar” describes as face-saving and belated the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ statement on the December 29 deadly skirmish on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. “The Minsk Group co-chairs had to show that they exist and stand by their proposals on confidence-building mechanisms made [at the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit] in Vienna,” comments the paper. “It would be naïve to expect something different from them because their main goal is to get the parties to sit at the negotiation table … in order to preventing the outbreak of another war between them. They will put their mediating status at risk if they attempt to do more. That would only increase the danger of an all-out war.”

(Tigran Avetisian)