Lragir.am is dissatisfied with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha’s statement which implicitly blamed Azerbaijan for Thursday’s fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The pro-Western publication says that Bordyuzha should have issued a more strongly-worded statement and threatened Baku with concrete action in case of a repeat of such attacks. It says his reaction is further proof that the CSTO is not a reliable structure for Armenia.

1in.am says Armenians should not even try to understand “why [Ilham] Aliyev is doing everything to kill Armenian soldiers.” “Especially after the April war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] the Armenian public should probably not ask such a question,” writes the online news service. “It must be clear to the Armenian society that Azerbaijan will keep constantly doing this as long as Aliyev and his clan reign in that country. What will happen after Aliyev is not clear. But it’s has long been clear what Azerbaijan will do under Aliyev. So the Armenian society should determine its course of action in these circumstances.” It should do two things: be ready to “rein in Aliyev” and take “preemptive measures” against further Azerbaijani attacks.

7or.am condemns President Serzh Sarkisian for setting the date of the 2017 parliamentary elections on the same day that the three Armenian soldiers were killed in Thursday’s border incident. “We lost soldiers on the border but, as it turned out, the parliamentary elections are more important to Serzh Sarkisian,” it complains. “Wasn’t it possible to slightly postpone the signing of that decree?”

(Tigran Avetisian)