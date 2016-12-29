1in.am says that Thursday’s deadly Azerbaijani attack on an Armenian border post coincided with an ongoing debate in Armenia that was triggered by former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s renewed calls for a compromise settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The sabotage attack in Tavush should probably end that debate,” writes the online publication. “Armenia cannot afford such a luxury. Armenia can only discuss better ways of defending itself because Azerbaijan’s leadership has left us with no other option, especially with its actions in the last few years.” It claims that the pacifist discourse in Armenia only encourages Azerbaijan to escalate tensions on the frontlines.

Davit Babayan, a senior Nagorno-Karabakh official, tells Newsbook.am that the Azerbaijani military has longed resorted to armed provocations on the eve of major holidays marked in Armenia. “We don’t care whether these coward actions are taken in Martakert or Tavush,” he says. “Right now there are occasional shootouts in Karabakh as well. But the situation is largely calm. But they may be trying to divert our attention to Tavush in order to cause unexpected tensions here. Rest assured that we are prepared for anything.”

In an interview with Lragir.am, ethnographer Hranush Kharatian makes a negative evaluation of the recently reshuffled Armenian government’s 100 days in office. “The new prime minister has not promised any real changes through the 2017 state budget or in general,” she says. “The impact of personnel changes [in the government] is not yet visible. How could they achieve positive changes? They cannot make a difference with the sacking of just a few officials.”

(Tigran Avetisian)