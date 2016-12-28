“Zhamanak” reports that President Serzh Sarkisian and businessman Gagik Tsarukian on Tuesday made yet another joint public appearance during an annual ceremony organized by Armenia’s National Olympic Committee headed by the tycoon. The paper says that the two men seem to have become an “inseparable duo.” This means, it says, that Tsarukian “will stand with Serzh Sarkisian” if he does return to active politics and again lead the Prosperous Armenia Party soon.

“Aravot” questions the self-confidence of Armenian politicians (presumably including Tsarukian) who often talk about themselves in the third person. The paper says that deep down such individuals lack faith in their strength. It sees the same psychological factor behind the names of Armenian parties and blocs containing words such as “front,” “popular” or “pan-national.” “The grandiose names of political groupings are manifestations of an inferiority complex,” it says.

“The New Year is coming up,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Everyone born and raised in Armenia knows the huge weight hidden behind this sentence. Those who don’t must simply pay a short visit to a supermarket these days. They will understand everything after seeing the first five trolleys filled to the brim. The run-up to the New Year means that everyone in Armenia is buying food. Lots of food. This is done by those who have money and those who don’t. Everyone does so and everyone complains about that … This is a period of great physical and mental stress. Everyone feels obliged to have everything on the table.” The paper goes as far as to suggest that rapid positive change in the country will be impossible until Armenians find a different, “healthier” way of celebrating the holiday.

(Tigran Avetisian)