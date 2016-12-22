Kocharian Denies Political Deal With Former Defense Minister

Robert Kocharian, Armenia’s former president critical of the current government, on Thursday denied through a spokesman media claims that he is behind former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian’s unfolding political activities.

Ohanian, who was sacked two months ago, said on Monday that he will “actively” participate in Armenia’s parliamentary elections due in April. He indicated that he will team up with President Serzh Sarkisian’s political opponents.

“Today the press circulated a claim that former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian’s actions are directed by Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharian. That claim is absolutely baseless,” Kocharian’s spokesman, Victor Soghomonian, said in a statement posted on the ex-president’s unofficial website, 2rd.am.

Soghomonian said those who allege Kocharian’s secret collaboration with Ohanian “not only have a sick imagination but are also subservient.” “They just cannot understand that people who have gone a long way may be guided only by their own decisions,” he said.

Ohanian commanded Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian-backed armed forces before being appointed by Kocharian in 2007 as chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff. He became defense minister in 2008 shortly after Sarkisian succeeded Kocharian as head of state.

Kocharian has criticized his successor’s track record and repeatedly declined to rule out his return to active politics in recent years.